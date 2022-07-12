IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wreaths Across America made its first ever stop in Idaho, and Idaho Falls was its first location.

The mobile exhibit came from Maine and is traveling to honor fallen Vietnam Veterans and educate people across America.

Inside the 48-foot trailer, visitors will have an opportunity to honor the veterans and learn more about the importance of and meaning behind the wreaths.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach.

Free tours are offered to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Idaho Falls and will be in Pocatello on Wednesday as they make their way across Idaho.

At 1 p.m., an honorary ceremony will be held for local veterans to recognize and thank them.

Copies of the book, A Time to Honor, written as a thank you to Idaho Vietnam Veterans, is also being handed out to visitors.

December 17, 2022 is National Wreaths Across America Day where they will be placing remembrance wreaths on tombstones of the fallen.

Our local Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be held at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot. The ceremony will be private, but the wreath laying will be open to the public.

People can sponsor wreaths or sign up to volunteer for the December 17 event HERE.

