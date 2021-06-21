JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort beginning this week to identify and address the dangers of excessive speeds on our highways.

The WSTSC is made up of 12 states that include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

These law enforcement agencies make up the WSTSC are committed and unified in keeping the people and highways in their communities safe.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused people to drive less in 2020, many of those who did drive were driving faster. In 2020, factoring in the traffic patterns observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Highway Patrol experienced a 15% decrease in speed citations issued (31,021) while seeing a 29% increase in speed citations being issued in excess of 100+ miles per hour (1,481).

Driving at high rates of speed is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to serious and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages. Speeding or traveling too fast for the conditions of the highway was cited as a main contributing factor in 1,637 critical crashes between 2010 and 2019 in Wyoming. Critical crashes include all fatal and serious injury crashes.

Excessive speed has a devastating impact on the safety of life for those traveling on our highways. To help address this issue, the WSTSC will be conducting an Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign this June 25 to June 27. Assertive traffic law enforcement activity with a targeted public safety focus is the purpose of the WSTSC partnership and this campaign. The WSTSC encourages everyone to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid feeling the need to speed. The WSTSC hopes you choose to join us in achieving the goal of zero deaths due to excessive speeds.

