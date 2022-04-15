JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. for avalanche hazard mitigation.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

No parking along WY 22 between the State Line closure gate (Mile post 17) and the Wilson WY closure gate (Mile post 7) beginning at 8 p.m. Friday will be strictly enforced.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

