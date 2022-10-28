JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass Friday at 2 p.m.

Crews will be utilizing a helicopter for maintenance operations. Drivers are advised to be aware of intermittent flagging operations and potential delays.

“We are going to be flying up equipment for the Gazex system. When the helicopter crosses over the highway, we will need to flag it closed. The whole operation should last less than an hour, but during that time, we will have intermittent closures around the bottom of Glory Bowl,” WYDOT Avalanche Specialist Don Lawless said.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

The post WYDOT to conducting helicopter operations on Teton Pass appeared first on Local News 8.