Local News

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation is extending its seasonal trailer traffic closure on Teton Pass. Crews will be making modifications to the vehicle arrestor system in the east bound direction.

WYDOT closed the arrestor last fall while it completed an evaluation of its performance after its last use.

Components were sent to a testing facility at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute for further review. Over the next few weeks, WYDOT crews will be cleaning out the arrestor and approach and addressing the necessary modifications that will allow it to remain open for use.

“The modifications will likely be temporary, initially, until details and a contract can be finalized for the construction of permanent modifications,” WYDOT Interim District Engineer Keith Compton said.

At the present time, there is only one escape ramp open on Wyoming 22/ Teton Pass. It is located at milepost 8.2 outside of Wilson.

Any vehicles with a hitched trailer trying to access Teton Pass in the eastbound lane will be in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines. WYDOT will update its messaging on the highway, as well.