JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be performing pavement patching on the Wilson Bridge on WYO 22 Thursday.

Work will take place in the afternoon beginning at 1 p.m., and crews are hoping to have the work completed in one day.

Work will cause delays and lane reductions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

You can sign up for 511 Notify alerts HERE.

The post WYDOT to patch potholes on Wilson Bridge Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.