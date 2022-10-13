JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from S & L Industrial, will be striping roads this week on WYO 22 during the day and in the town of Jackson, possibly during nighttime hours.

Crews began work Wednesday, and work should last roughly a week.

Work will take place in various locations throughout the week and drivers are asked to beware of striping equipment and slower speeds in the area.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly.

This project is part of a larger, district-wide epoxy striping contract. The contract should be concluded by the end of October. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

