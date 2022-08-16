JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Commuters to and from Jackson may start noticing touched up pavement markings and sign improvements starting Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is performing pavement striping and signing maintenance in Jackson. Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cache Street near the town square, the Y intersection of WYO 22 and US 26/89/191, and the 5-way intersection of Broadway Ave, West Pearl Avenue and Flat Creek Drive.

Work will take place at night between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday night this week and next week. Drivers are advised to expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds, and should avoid the area if possible during those times.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The post WYDOT will be striping in town square appeared first on Local News 8.