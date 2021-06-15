CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Supporters of two new marijuana ballot petitions in Wyoming say they’re optimistic about getting pot questions before voters next year, especially with growing support from conservatives in the deep-red state.

Even so, they face daunting odds because of the difficulty of getting such initiatives on the ballot and failing to do so four years ago.

Wyoming is among a dwindling number of states that haven’t approved marijuana in some form.

Thirty-six states now allow medical marijuana, and 17 have approved recreational marijuana.

Organizers have submitted ballot initiative proposals to decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana.

Voters haven’t approved a ballot initiative since 1992.

