News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The state of Wyoming will enforce its seasonal winter closure for shed antler and horn hunting beginning January 1, 2020. The closure effect many sections of public land, state land, and wildlife habitat management areas managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.

The regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns on federal public land and Game and Fish land west of the Continental Divide. The order excludes the Great Divide Basin from January 1 through April 30 each year. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners also prohibits activity on state lands within the same geographic area. Violations carry the same potential penalties as many other Game and Fish violations.

“The current shed antler regulation was authorized by the Wyoming Legislature and adopted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in 2009 to minimize the increasing disturbance to big game on winter and spring ranges by antler hunters,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish Department deputy chief of wildlife. “It’s very important for the survival of our big game animals that they do not experience undue stress during the winter months.”

It is also illegal to enter the private property of any person to collect antlers or horns without the permission of the owner of the property or person in charge of the property, regardless of the time of the year.

Specific rules are available at regional Game and Fish offices in Jackson, Pinedale, and Green River.