JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Most roadkill is now fair game for people living in Wyoming.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick-up the dead animals.

Now, there’s an app that helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally.

Still, we cannot collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep and some birds.

You have to take the entire carcass with you. You can’t just take the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

