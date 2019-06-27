Wyoming baby recovering after fall from second-floor window

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – A 13-month-old boy is recovering in Wyoming after falling from a second-story window.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday that police say the boy landed in a patch of wood chips after pushing through a window screen.

Authorities say the boy appeared uninjured but was taken to a hospital in Jackson, which does not release the condition of minors.

Police say the parents were at work and a teenager was babysitting the child.

Jackson Police Sgt. Russ Ruschill describes the outcome as “a miracle” and says the accident “sounded a lot worse than it was, thankfully.”

A neighbor who was outside called 911 after seeing the baby on the ground and the open window above.

Ruschill says, “She heard some screaming and put two and two together.”



