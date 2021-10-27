CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Senate has advanced a bill that would prohibit businesses including insurance companies from singling out customers based on whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bill cleared the state Senate on an 18-10 vote Wednesday.

It’s among 20 bills in a special session begun Tuesday to counter President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccination for certain workers in health care.

Only a handful of those bills appear headed forward so far.

The Senate debated the vaccine-status bill for the first time after changing it to allow insurers to raise premiums for unvaccinated customers and provide other incentives to get the shots.

The post Wyoming ban on vaccine rules for customers clears hurdle appeared first on Local News 8.