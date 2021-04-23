CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has allowed a bill that slightly changes the state’s public health order process to become law without his signature.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported the legislation would limit local public health orders that restrict the movements of non-quarantined people to no more than 10 days unless extensions are approved by a corresponding elected body, such as a county commission.

The process removes state lawmakers.

The bill applies to orders that mandate business closures or gathering restrictions.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about how the changes could impact other public health issues, such as in water supply emergencies.

