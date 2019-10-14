Steven Girt/GirtCommunications

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The final pieces of the Wyoming State Capitol renovation project are expected to be completed before the start of the next legislative session.



The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the $317 million renovation is projected to be finished by February.



The remaining renovations include an auditorium, student learning center and visitor center.



Republican Gov. Mark Gordon and members of the Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group received an update Wednesday from MOCA Systems, the firm managing the project.



The committee in June approved spending more than $2 million of a contingency fund set aside by the Legislature earlier this year to complete the three areas of the project.



Officials say work on landscaping is expected to be finished this month.



The Capitol building officially reopened to the public in July.