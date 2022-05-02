CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming legislature amended the Charter School statutes to allow for an alternative path for approval of charter schools (W.S. 21-3-301 through W.S. 21-3-314). This change allows for charter schools to apply to either the local district or the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) and will take effect July 1, 2022.

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) revised the Chapter 32 Charter School Rules to reflect these changes. Public comment was open and received between February 18 and April 18. Additionally, a public hearing was held on April 14, 2022. Currently the rules are awaiting approval from Governor Mark Gordon’s Office.

Additionally, the WDE has revised the charter school application. For charter school applications submitted in 2022, the applications may be submitted between July 15 and August 15 or 30 days after these rules become effective, whichever is later. A copy of the application can be found here.

The post Wyoming charter school application now available appeared first on Local News 8.