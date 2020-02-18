CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming lawmakers are considering legislation that would authorize the state to evaluate a significant land purchase. Governor Mark Gordon said the two bills would auhorrize a dead that could bring new income to the state while benefitng the public access for hunting and outdoor recreation, wildlife, and other economic interests.

“Wyoming faces big challenges in the years to come — challenges that will require bold actions and ideas to bring about equally big solutions,” Governor Gordon said. “We have taken the first step in a long and thoughtful process that can put private lands into Wyoming hands. I’m committed to ensuring that our State gives this potential investment its proper due diligence to determine if this purchase would benefit Wyoming citizens and create new revenues.”

The land is a “checkerboard” of one million surface acres in southern Wyoming that was part of the original land grant to Union Pacific when they were building the transatlantic railroad. Gordon says the land includes potential for mineral development, opportunities for coal, oil, gas, trona, and potentially, some rare earth elements.

Occidental Petroleum purchased Anadarko Petroleum last year. Occidental subsequently announced plans to divest itself of some of the Anadarko assetts, including the parcels the state is exploring.

If a final bill is signed into law by the Governor, the Office of State Lands and Investments, State Loan and Investment Board, and the Attorney General will begin a thorough vetting process that will include an appraisal, examination of potential revenue streams and a determination of the investment policies of each funding source. Legislators from both the House and Senate will aid in this evaluation process.

If the State Lands and Investment Board approves this proposal as a viable and profitable option for the State, the Legislature would have 60 days to review the final package.

Senate File 0138 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously Tuesday. HB249 received strong support from the House on introduction last week. It was scheduled to be heard by the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday afternoon.