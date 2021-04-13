CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming couple has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Paisleigh Williams’ father, Moshe Williams, 30, took the girl to the hospital in Cody with a variety of injuries on March 27. She was flown for treatment in Denver, where she died April 4.

Prosecutors charged Williams and his partner, Caroyn Aune, 28, both of Cody, with first-degree murder on Monday after initially charging them with aggravated child abuse, the Cody Enterprise reported.

Police began investigating after getting a call from hospital staff in Cody.

An autopsy later showed possible fractures, bruising and scraping on her head, a detached bowel and brain swelling, among other injuries, according to prosecutors.

The Adams County, Colorado, coroner’s office determined the injuries came at the hands of adults. A full report from the forensic pathologist was pending, prosecutors said.

Williams and Aune remained jailed Tuesday on $1 million bond each. They face possible death sentences if convicted. Wyoming’s last execution was in 1992.

Aune’s attorney, Travis Smith, declined comment Tuesday. Williams’ attorney, Branden Vilos, didn’t immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.

