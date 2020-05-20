Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Fremont County, Wyoming man has died of COVID-19.

The man, who had been hospitalized with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, had an existing health condition that put him at a higher risk of serious illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There have now been 11 reported deaths, 596 lab-confirmed cases, and 191 probable cases reported across the state of Wyoming, so far.

The disease symptoms, which usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

The Department of Health has issued this advice to help slow spread of the virus.

Follow current public health orders.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.