CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1,000. Wyoming Department of Health figures show that the recent deaths of 45 more people have brought the state’s official death toll to 1,041.

The latest deaths include eight people from Campbell County, seven from Laramie County, six from Park County, five from Sweetwater County and four from Goshen County.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Fremont, Johnson, Sheridan and Washakie counties each had two recent deaths.

Albany, Big Horn, Hot Springs, Natrona, Platte, Sublette and Uinta counties each added one.

The milestone coincides with a late-summer surge in infections and Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, which is second-lowest in the U.S.

