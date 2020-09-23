Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have now risen to 50.

The Wyoming Department of Health said the latest was an older adult living in Big Horn County. He had been hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure in Wyoming. The man did have health conditions putting him at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 50 coronavirus-related deaths, 4,231 lab-confirmed cases, and 785 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

The department explained that deaths are added to the coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the local of the person’s permanent residence.

Deaths among residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If a death certificate does not describe COVID-19 as either the cause or as a contributor to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s official count.