Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Testing has revealed the new coronavirus in eight more people in Wyoming including seven linked to an assisted-living center resident who tested positive earlier.

Health officials said Tuesday an older man in southeast Wyoming’s Laramie County also has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The number of Wyomingites known to be infected rose to 11 with the eight new cases.

Health officials say people in recent, close contact with those testing positive will be monitored for fever, coughing and other symptoms of the illness.

Testing revealed Wyoming’s first case of the COVID-19 virus in Sheridan County on Wednesday.