Wyoming Politics

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – The three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation have recognized the result of Monday’s Electoral College vote after weeks of unsubstantiated claims of fraud from President Donald Trump.

Trump’s unprecedented refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, who won the popular vote by more than 7 million and the Electoral College 306-232, made Monday’s vote more significant than in elections past.

None of the three delegates – Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney – mentioned Biden by name.

Barrasso, a close ally of the president, has yet to explicitly say that Trump lost the election. Enzi, who is retiring when his term ends in January, said he was “hopeful the next administration and members of Congress will work together in order to deliver real solutions and progress that the American people want and deserve.” Cheney said in a statement to the Casper Star-Tribune that helping to maintain a peaceful transfer of power is “a core part of our constitutional obligation.”

“While none of us were happy with the outcome of the election, I join Senators Barrasso and Enzi in recognizing the vote of the electoral college today,” Cheney said. “Upholding the peaceful transfer of power is a core part of our constitutional obligation. We must ensure Republicans hold the Senate and focus on the crucial work ahead to defend Wyoming freedom and our way of life.”

The three representatives officially casted their votes on Monday for Trump, who won Wyoming by more than 40 points. Unlike some other states, Wyoming’s electors are required by law to cast their votes for the winner of the state’s popular vote.