CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A southeastern Wyoming sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne on Halloween night, marking the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement officers in Laramie County this year, officials said.

Deputies responded to a residence to serve a warrant at about 8 p.m. Monday when shots were exchanged between deputies and a man at the residence, Sheriff Danny Glick said.

The injured deputy was treated at the hospital and released Tuesday afternoon, KTWO-AM reported. The man died at the scene, Glick said.

Officials have not released the names of either the man who was killed or the deputies involved. No one else was injured.

The sheriff would not immediately say what the warrant was for or why it was being served on Halloween night, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

The shooting is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The previous shootings in the county happened within two months of each other this spring.

On April 2, a Laramie County deputy shot and killed Rance Tillman, 31, of Cheyenne, following a “slow-speed pursuit,” the agency said. Tillman was reportedly a suspect in a prior assault.

On May 28, a member of a SWAT team shot and killed Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska at a residence in Cheyenne. He was reportedly wanted in the shooting death of his aunt four days earlier and pulled a firearm on officers, officials said.

