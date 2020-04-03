CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Three existing Wyoming health orders have been extended through April 30 as part of an effort to slow community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist encouraged people to stay home whenever possible to prevent or slow spread of the virus. The orders are meant to enforce that direction through Aprilo.

“The decision to extend these orders was made to save lives and keep people at home,” Governor Gordon said. “We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come. This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our healthcare system and the healthcare workers we all rely on.”

Gordon is also taking steps to discourage out-of-state visitation. He issued a directive requiring anyone coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. For visits fewer than 14 days, the individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit.

“We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming,” Governor Gordon said. “Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural healthcare facilities.”

Specifically, the orders close public places, including schools, and prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space (including outdoors), and closes bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and some personal services businesses through April 30.

Food establishments can continue to provide delivery services, but carry-out service is now required to take place curbside.

Dr. Harrist said Wyoming continues to see community spread of the virus.

“We need everyone to stay home as much as possible,” Harrist said. “Anyone can spread this disease, even if they don’t yet realize they are ill.”