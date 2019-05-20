Wyoming doctor testifies in his drug conspiracy trial

Casper Police Department Shakeel Kahn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A Wyoming doctor accused in a prescription drug conspiracy says his treatment methods were medically appropriate.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports Shakeel Kahn testified last week in his federal trial on 21 felonies, including a count of conspiracy to distribute drugs resulting in death.



Authorities say he wrote nearly 15,000 prescriptions, with nearly half for the painkiller oxycodone.



Kahn testified that he tried to ensure his patients were not abusing their medications, but he continued writing prescriptions because he lacked proof of abuse.



Kahn said he quit accepting insurance for the $500 visits to his Casper pain clinic because of issues with insurance companies.



He said he also traded his doctor visits for guns, motorcycles and other goods.



Closing arguments in the trial are expected to be made Tuesday.