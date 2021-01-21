CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-As Teton County caseloads soar, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has announced plans to downgrade health orders statewide.

Citing “improvement in Wyoming’s COVID-19 situation since the beginning of December,” the latest change ordered by the governor will increase attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Teton County, however, is recommending no public gatherings with anyone other than direct family.

Beginning January 26, Wyoming indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings will be permitted for up to 25% of capacity, or 250 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 persons.

According to the governor’s office, counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics. Health officials will continue to consider exemption requests for specific events on a case-by-case basis.

As of January 21, Wyoming hospitals reported 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30. Teton County is reporting 547 new cases in the past two weeks. Health officials remain concerned about the “UK variant” of COVID-19 that has been identified in Teton County. Current authorized vaccines are believed to be effective against the UK variant strain.

Information about the Wyoming vaccination effort is available online.

The post Wyoming downgrades public gathering recommendations appeared first on Local News 8.