Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.8% in May, down from 9.6% recorded in April.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that indicates the state’s economy improved modestly in May as COVID-19 restrictions loosened and some business reopened.

Most county unemployment rates fell from April to May, with the largest decrease coming in Teton County. The Teton County unemployment rate was 15%, down from 18.2% in the previous month, but still the highest in the state. Last year, by comparison, Teton County reported an unemployment rate of 2.9% for the same month.