CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Governor Mark Gordon has extended all current public Wyoming Department of Health orders with no changes.

Wyoming has averaged 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day over the past 14 days, compared to an average of 27 cases per day from July 30 to August 12. According to its COVID-19 Dashboard, Wyoming calls that “concerning”.

As of August 27, the state recorded 3,166 lab-confirmed cases, 556 probable cases, and 37 deaths.

The orders will remain in effect through September 15. They continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people, as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 persons without restrictions and up to 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are in place.

The state recommends the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible to maintain social distancing.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

