CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Fall school enrollment in Wyoming’s 48 school districts increased by 54 students, compared to last year.

K-12 enrollment data for Wyoming public schools for the 2021-22 school year is now available online.

The data show a significant decline in enrollment in two districts with large virtual programs, which indicates students are returning to their local school district for in-person instruction. There also was a 5 to 10% drop in enrollment at three of the school districts on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The Wyoming Department of Education has prepared the following reports that address the enrollment statistics:

This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2021. The agency does not collect numbers of students who are home-schooled or are enrolled in private schools.

