CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado., has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 27.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-third day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR

The post Wyoming flags ordered to half-staff appeared first on Local News 8.