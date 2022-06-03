JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On June 4, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day.

Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2022 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.

Beginning on Free Fishing Day, families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state. Plan to attend an event near you:

TOWN DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION SPECIAL DETAILS Casper June 4 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day Harry Yesness Pond in Casper Equipment provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited Cheyenne / Laramie June 4 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch. 50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie. Free event. Transportation provided. Buses depart from Cheyenne at 8:30 a.m. Lunch provided. Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle, chances to win prizes. Register online by May 20. Cody June 4 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration between 8-9 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake Park Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Lander June 4 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Riverton June 4 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Kemmerer June 4 8 a.m. Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer Jackson June 4 10:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton Co. Conservation District Pinedale June 4 10 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies Dubois June 11 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Kids Fishing Day Pete’s Pond in Dubois Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Evanston June 11 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

*Registration at 7:45 a.m. Evanston Kids Fishing Day UP Ice Ponds Rock Springs June 18 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond – south side of the road leading into the Rocks Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lovell June 25 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day Porcupine Ranger Station Pond

