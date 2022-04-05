BUFFALO, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is seeking re-election.

Gordon, a Republican, made the announcement Monday in Buffalo.

Gordon’s first term included managing the COVID-19 pandemic and a loss of state revenue due to a decline in oil and gas production that led to deep budget cuts.

He angered many Wyoming residents with a statewide mask mandate during a COVID-19 spike that started in December 2020.

He lifted the mandate four months later and promised not to implement another one.

He also did not mandate vaccines, although he encouraged both masks and vaccines.

The primary election is in August.

The Democrats have not yet announced a candidate.

