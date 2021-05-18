CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced plans to allocate recently received federal coronavirus relief aid toward education, health and social services and economic diversity and development.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Republican governor has accounted for about $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

Wyoming will also receive $360 million for education and $9 million for community health centers that cannot be reallocated.

Unlike the federal relief aid from last year that had to be spent within months, states have more than three years to spend funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The plan specifically provides funding for groups such as schools, child care and community health centers.

