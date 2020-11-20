CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered additional statewide measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gordon said the steps should also ease pressure on the state’s health care system and preserve the viability of the state’s economy. There are no business closures included.

New health orders take effect next Tuesday, November 24, that reduce the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings. It will remain in effect until December 15, unless revised earlier.

The updated health orders include a change to Health Order No. 2 that limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 persons or fewer without restrictions. If physical distancing measures are employed, gatherings for indoor events are limited to 25% of venue capacity with a maximum of 100 people.

Gatherings for outdoor events are limited to 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 250 people. Faith-based gatherings are exempt. Church services, funeral homes, parades and other specified businesses are some of the other exemptions to the gathering limits listed in the new orders.

There are no changes to operations of K-12 Schools, child care facilities, restaurants and performance spaces, which are addressed in Health Order No. 1. Group workout classes at gyms will also be limited to 25 participants.

“These measures are intended to assist our healthcare system in meeting unprecedented demands for services, assure that in-classroom education can continue, and importantly keep Wyoming’s people working and her businesses open,” Governor Gordon said. “We have reached out extensively to our business community across the state and will continue to do so. We heard a clear message from them that they want to work cooperatively to ensure our economy, workforce and general public are healthy.”

Gordon said the state would also provide additional support to Wyoming hospitals to deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases..

He urged people to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, adding, “Thanksgiving is a special day for families. This virus is insidious and it strikes even at family gatherings where we are tempted to let our guard down,” he said. “Jennie and I encourage families to be careful this Thanksgiving and to keep gatherings smaller to protect their loved ones. We also wish everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.”