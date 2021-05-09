CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming’s governor is barring state officials from requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they may have access to state property or services.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon announced the directive against “vaccine passports” Friday. Gordon in a statement encourages Wyoming residents over 16 to get vaccinated but calls it “a personal choice based upon personal circumstances.”

The Cheyenne Post reports Gordon’s directive encourages Wyoming’s cities, towns, counties and private businesses to provide full access to places and services regardless of a person’s vaccine status.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Over 180,000 people in Wyoming, or almost one-third of the state’s population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The post Wyoming governor bars state COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ appeared first on Local News 8.