CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming state agencies should start planning now for the fiscal budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Mark Gordon said the state’s economy has changed and, as such, Wyoming will be living with the impacts of the COVID-19 virus for some time to come.

“This will be a slow recovery,” said Gordon.

That was the warning from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Wednesday. He instructed all state agency directors to immediately identify opportunities to reduce spending through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, and into the next two-year budget cycle.

Gordon directed agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts greater than $100,000 and implement a rigorous review of major maintenance spending.

“While we all battle the impacts of the spread of COVID-19, we also need to prepare in the best way possible for inevitable financial impacts on the State,” Governor Gordon said. “It is imperative that spending slow while we continue to learn more about the full extent of this historic pandemic and economic decline.”

The Governor also directed agency heads to adjust spending in relation to revenue and review department priorities within the biennium budget. He said across-the-board reductions would not be enough to adjust for program reductions.

Gordon noted that while Wyoming will receive significant federal funding through the Congressional CARES Act, it can’t be used to backfill revenue declines.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Gordon said state officials believe Wyoming will see its peak hospital activity in a couple of weeks. He said Wyoming’s hospitals are planning for a surge of patients and are conserving supplies.

He assured residents that any decisions to ease health restrictions will be driven by data.