CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-“it’s time again, Wyoming, that we wake up.”

That’s how Governor Mark Gordon opened a Cheyenne news conference Friday. He said Wyoming has “lost its way a bit,” but it is critical the people of the state understand the COVID-19 emergency currently facing the state.

During the news briefing, Gordon said Wyoming has been relying on personal responsibility to battle COVID 19, but he questioned whether that has been working.

Gordon said he is very concerned about the immediate future and how to help businesses and schools survive the next eight weeks.

Wyoming hospitals are also under pressure, but Gordon noted that when there are problems with hospital capacity in Eastern Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Montana it is also a problem for Wyoming.

“Our hospitals are overwhelmed today. We are a week to two weeks behind the curve. We are responding as well as we can,” said Gordon. “This is a serious, serious challenge for our nation and Wyoming.”

Gordon said his office is looking at a whole suite of approaches including masks, physical distancing, hygiene and work protocols.

He says his office is reaching out to chambers of commerce and businesses to find ways to make things work and noted that all things are on the table. He also noted that the state’s resources are also drying up.

Gordon said there will be changes and they will be more restrictive, but he did not identify what or when new health orders might come. He added, “from the start we said there were opportunities for variances at the local level….because (local people) know what the conditions are on the front.”