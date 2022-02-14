CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says state employee raises are his top priority as lawmakers get to work on a budget for the next two years.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said in his state of the state address Monday that attracting and keeping employees have become difficult after years of budget cuts.

The Wyoming Legislature is kicking off a monthlong session devoted to the budget. Gordon and lawmakers have outlined a $2.8 billion budget for 2023-24.

While less than the last budget of $3 billion, it’s more than the $2.4 billion left after Gordon cut spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic and falling revenue from fossil fuels.

The post Wyoming governor: State pay raises top priority in budget appeared first on Local News 8.