CHEYENNE Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is asking Wyomingites to stay home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Cheyenne news conference, Gordon said public participation could alleviate the need to implement more stringent measures.

“I am here today to urge Wyoming citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary,” Gov. Gordon said. “It is imperative to flatten the curve by staying home.”

He said additional sample collection kits developed by the Wyoming Department of Health will be distributed to counties later this week, enabling the state to increase its testing capabilities.

As of Wednesday, there were 44 confirmed cases of in 10 Wyoming counties.

“Your voluntary actions and discipline are going to make the difference as to whether we can slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make a difference in Wyoming for you, your family and your neighbors,” Gov. Gordon said. “We must keep our hospital facilities functional, not just for COVID-19 but to help people with regular health emergencies like a stroke or a broken leg.”

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan reinforced the state’s essential role in meeting public needs and protecting public safety.

“Wyoming citizens deserve continued public service, and we are working to protect our most vulnerable populations – people who are sick, have disabilities or who are elderly – as well as our employees who are providing those services,” Buchanan said. “My task force will continue to work with local governments and our tribal nations across the state, giving them what they need to serve people and stay safe.”

First Lady Jennie Gordon has mobilized her Wyoming Hunger Initiative to specifically address challenges created by COVID-19 and help keep Wyoming residents fed. Today, the first lady launched a one-stop-shop for food resources in every county in Wyoming. Further, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be offering mobile food pantry sites starting next week in Star Valley on April 2.

