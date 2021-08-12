CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor’s office.
Gov. Mark Gordon is tested regularly for the virus.
Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the governor tested negative again Thursday.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);
});
Pearlman says Gordon staff are working remotely while the office is cleaned Thursday and Friday.
Gordon contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in November and has since been vaccinated against the virus.
The post Wyoming governor’s office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case appeared first on Local News 8.