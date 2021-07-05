JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear that often lingers near a highway in western Wyoming is creating a quandary for wildlife managers.

The bear known as Felicia spends much of her time near Togwotee Pass east of Grand Teton National Park.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports many of the crowds of people who stop to look at Felicia don’t heed signs warning them not to leave their cars.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says Felicia’s presence is a traffic accident — or a mauling — waiting to happen.

Some oppose efforts to shoo Felicia away from the road, however, saying people are the ones who need managing.

