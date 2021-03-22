CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – All Wyoming National Guard members serving in Washington to protect the U.S. Capitol have returned home.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state sent more than 100 members ahead of President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. The move was in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and reports that similar attacks were possible.

About 30 members remained in Washington to provide support following the inauguration.

Multiple agencies, specifically the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, had requested help, according to a news release from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.

About 7,000 National Guard members from across the country volunteered to remain in the capital after Biden’s inauguration.

