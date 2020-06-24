Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-As Wyoming’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000, the State Department of Health is encouraging people to step up protection.

State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said experts have learned more about the disease than they knew a few months ago.

“We now know some individuals can transmit the virus to others before they feel or show any symptoms. This is very important because it means people can spread the virus to other people without realizing they are infected,” she said.

Harrist said that is why people need to be mindful of what they can do to slow spread of the virus.

“It’s also become increasingly clear the virus spreads mainly between people when they are close to each other,” Harrist said. “When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, the tiny respiratory droplets they produce can spread through the air to people who are nearby, typically within 6 feet.” She said it is critical that people who don’t feel well, should stay home.

Harrist’s office is recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is not possible to stay physically apart. They should not be placed on children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or who can’t take it off without help.

She also advised that anyone who has received directions from the health department should follow their personal public health orders.

You can find more information about symptoms and prevention here.