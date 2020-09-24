Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Flu shots are more important than ever this year. That is the warming from the Wyoming Department of Health.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said everyone six months of age and older should receive one.



“We consider flu shots to be the first and most important step in flu protection,” said Harrist. “Flu vaccines are safe and reduce illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

The flu shot won’t help prevent COVID-19, but both can present a high risk for serious complications and many of the symptoms are similar.

“Both flu and COVID-19 can result in serious illness. Testing is essential. It helps guide treatment and response decisions,” she said. The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory expects to offer testing that can detect influenza or COVID-19 from the same sample.”

Influenza vaccines are available in many locations, including local public health nursing offices, workplaces, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and retail stores and are covered by most insurance plans.

In Jackson, the Teton County Health Department will host a drive-through 60-Plus Focused Flu Shot Clinic at the Senior Center of Jackson Hole on October 3 and October 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. High dose shots will be available for people 65 and over. It provides protection for four strains of the influenza virus.

The shots will be provided by appointment only. Call 307 732 8469 to make an appointment.