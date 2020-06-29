Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Governor Mark Gordon says Wyoming’s current public health orders will be extended through July 15 because the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to steadily increase.

25% of the state’s total number of lab-confirmed cases have been identified within the past two weeks. 288 new cases have been confirmed since the current health orders went into effect on June 15.

New cases have been reported in 15 counties and reflects increased community transmission. Gordon continues to stress the need for personal responsibility and cooperative effort so businesses are not forced to close.

“It is clear from the recent increase in cases statewide that the dual threat of COVID-19 to both the health of our citizens and the health of our economy is not going away,” Governor Gordon said. “No one wants to see the progress we have made vanish, but that requires each of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus. It is really simple and depends on everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and doing their best to wear a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible. It’s the way you and our economy will both stay healthy.”

The continuing orders allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions and permit events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged. All public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place.