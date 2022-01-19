JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced Wednesday high school graduation rates increased to 82.4% in 2020-21, marking the eighth-consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6.% of students graduated.

Seventeen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90% or above:

Sheridan #3 100.0%

Washakie #2 100.0%

Teton #1 97.6%

Sublette #9 95.0%

Lincoln #1 94.7%

Weston #7 94.7%

Park #1 94.2%

Sublette #1 94.1%

Converse #2 94.0%

Big Horn #3 92.9%

Uinta #4 92.5%

Fremont #6 92.3%

Platte #2 92.3%

Carbon #2 91.9%

Fremont #24 91.7%

Uinta #6 90.5%

Weston #1 90.2%

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort Methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way.

Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time,” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year.

Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated, and can be viewed with the rest of the graduation rate data.

Full graduation rate statistics are available here.

The post Wyoming high school graduation rate improved for eighth consecutive year appeared first on Local News 8.