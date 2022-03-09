TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently celebrated the retirement of K-9 May.

K-9 May was assigned to Trooper Jackson in the Teton County area since 2015.

Since 2015, May was directly involved in the seizure of over 1,308 pounds of marijuana, 38.7 grams of cocaine, 1.26 pounds of methamphetamine, 8.3 grams of heroin, 113.5 grams of other illegal narcotics and eight guns. K-9 May was also instrumental in confiscating illicit funds generated from the trafficking of drugs of over $866,723.00 of U.S. Currency and was deployed 327 times.

K-9 May had an exceptional career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and most definitely earned her retirement.

The post Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 May retires appeared first on Local News 8.