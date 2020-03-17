CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified seven newly reported cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health said all seven new cases are located in Fremont County and are directly related to the first Fremont County case announced March 13.

As of Tuesday morning, Wyoming had a total of 10 cases.

The Department is following up on exposure risks of the new cases and working to identify and communicatie with anyone who may have been in close contact with them.

The post Wyoming investigating seven new COVID cases appeared first on Local News 8.