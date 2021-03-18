CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming is joining 20 other states in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Biden Administration’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

The lawsuit states, “The decision to provide or withhold permission to construct and operate an oil pipeline across the international border with Canada is a regulation of international and interstate commerce. Under the Constitution, this power resides with Congress.”

Wyoming joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Gordon has already directed state agencies to examine the financial impacts of the President’s ban on new sales of federal oil and gas leases and potential legal options open to Wyoming.

“Wyoming must not allow the Federal Government to continue to harm the State and its citizens through Federal Orders,” Governor Gordon said. “We will use all means necessary to ensure we can continue to fund critical services through the responsible development of our oil and gas and other natural resources.”

The 1,200 mile pipeline was designed to move up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily from the sand fields of western Canada to Nebraska. There it would connect to other pipelines feeding refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

